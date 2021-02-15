STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Japan debating on response to China's new coast guard law

A 2020 US Department of Defense report notes that over the past decade, China has more than doubled the number of large coast guard ships over 1,000 tons, from about 60 in 2010.

Published: 15th February 2021 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

A Chinese coast guard boat

A Chinese coast guard boat. (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

OSAKA: Amid the growing belligerence of China in the East and South China Sea following Beijing's enactment of a new coast guard law, Japan is now deliberating on an apt response to the legislation, which is poised to escalate tensions in the region.

The new Chinese law allows Beijing's coast guard to use weapons against foreign ships that it sees as illegally entering its waters, sparking fear that Japanese vessels navigating around the Senkaku Islands would be targeted.

A 2020 US Department of Defense report notes that over the past decade, China has more than doubled the number of large coast guard ships over 1,000 tons, from about 60 in 2010 to over 130 as of last year, writes Eric Johnson for The Japan Times.

As per the new law, China's coast guard can now forcibly remove buildings constructed by other countries on territories claimed by the country and authorises the use of water cannons, handcuffs and tear gas to force a vessel to stop and be boarded.

As the Senkaku islands are claimed by both Beijing and Tokyo and the South China Sea is claimed by the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam, among others, China's position is that the new law streamlines operations and that the use of force is a common practice among the other nations, including Japan and South Korea.

Earlier this month, during a video meeting, Tokyo had conveyed its 'strong concerns' to China over the new law authorising military force in the waters. China must not use the legislation, in a way that goes against international law, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato. However, China continues to claim that the Senkaku Islands are the country's 'inherent territory'.

In December last year, Toshinari Matsuo, director of the Operational Law Office at Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force's Command and Staff College, wrote that the new law went beyond the norms established by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), reported The Japan Times.

The law states that a coastal state may take the necessary steps against foreign vessels passing through its territorial waters if their passage is not innocent.

Furthermore, UNCLOS allows for limited functional jurisdiction outside territorial waters, but only where territorial sovereignty is internationally recognised and not, as is the case with the Senkakus or the South China Sea, where territorial sovereignty is disputed, writes Johnson.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has reaffirmed the previous US policy that the Senkaku islands are covered under Article 5 of the US-Japan security treaty. However, Japan spotted Chinese government vessels inside contiguous and territorial waters near the uninhabited Senkakus for a record 333 days.

With the passage of China's new law, concerns remain whether there would be enough time for Japan, under its current laws, to effectively respond to an armed attack.

In the past, there was some debate about changing the law to allow the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) to respond, under specifically defined conditions, at the same time as the Japan Coast Guard or the police. But there is reportedly opposition within the transport ministry, which is in charge of the coast guard, as well as the National Police Agency, according to The Japan Times.

Johnson further wrote that the move could also be politically controversial and can create tensions between the immediate need to respond to a threat and the fear that sending in armed forces could escalate a hostile situation further.

In the early 2010s, China and Japan were mired in a territorial row over the Senkakus. Beijing has rapidly built up artificial islands with military infrastructure in the region, in its claim of sovereignty over almost the entire maritime region.

Moreover, China has conflicting territorial claims with four of the ten members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations -- Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam -- as well as Taiwan in the South China Sea.

Meanwhile, US warships carried out freedom of navigation operations in an apparent bid to challenge Chinese claims and actions in the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South China Sea China coast guard law Senkaku Islands Japan China ties
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Senior citizens collecting their bus pass at Pallavan depot in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp