Pak soldier killed in militant attack on security post in Balochistan

Published: 15th February 2021 07:47 PM

Pakistan Army

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Heavily armed militants attacked a security checkpoint in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, killing a soldier before fleeing, the army said on Monday.

The Frontier Corps soldier was killed during the attack in the remote area of Kech in Balochistan on Sunday night, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)  the media wing of the army.

"Terrorists opened fire on a check post established for security of N-85 Highway near Hoshab, District Kech late last night," it said.

During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Asad Mehdi was killed, it said, adding that security forces had blocked the area and a clean up operation was underway to apprehend the terrorists.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid termed the attack "a cowardly attempt of anti-state elements".

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but previous such attacks have been claimed by Baloch separatist groups in the troubled province, where Islamic militants also have a presence.

