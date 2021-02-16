STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Veteran Hong Kong activists on trial over huge democracy rally

As they entered court on Tuesday, some of the activists flashed a three-finger salute, a symbol now used across Asia to protest authoritarianism.

Published: 16th February 2021 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Lee Cheuk-yan wearing a black mask and Leung Kwok-hung wearing a yellow mask, shout slogans as they arrive at a court in Hong Kong

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Lee Cheuk-yan wearing a black mask and Leung Kwok-hung wearing a yellow mask, shout slogans as they arrive at a court in Hong Kong. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

HONG KONG: Veteran Hong Kong activists flashed protest salutes and accused authorities of "political persecution" as they went on trial Tuesday for organising one of the biggest democracy protests to engulf the city in 2019.

The nine defendants include some of the city's most prominent pro-democracy campaigners, many of whom are non-violence advocates who have spent decades campaigning in vain for universal suffrage.

Among them are Martin Lee, an 82-year-old barrister who was once chosen by Beijing to help write Hong Kong's mini-constitution, and Margaret Ng, a 73-year-old barrister and former opposition lawmaker.

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, currently in custody after his arrest under Beijing's new national security law, is also among those on trial.

Others are leading members of the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), the coalition that organised a series of huge rallies throughout 2019.

They each face up to five years in jail if convicted.

As they entered court on Tuesday, some of the activists flashed a three-finger salute, a symbol now used across Asia to protest authoritarianism.

Others stood behind a banner which declared: "Peaceful assembly is not a crime, shame on political persecution."

The group is being prosecuted for organising an unauthorised assembly on August 18, 2019 -- one of the biggest in Hong Kong that year as people took to the streets for seven straight months calling for democracy and greater police accountability.

Organisers estimated 1.7 million people turned out -- almost one in four Hong Kong residents -- though that number was difficult to independently verify.

Those involved described it as the second-largest protest of 2019, with demonstrators marching peacefully for hours under a sea of umbrellas and thundery skies.

- 'Assembly not a crime' -

At the start of Tuesday's trial -- which is expected to last 10 days -- all except two defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Former CHRF convenor Au Nok-hin pleaded guilty to two charges of organising and taking part in an unlawful assembly while former lawmaker Leung Yiu-chung pleaded guilty to taking part in the march but not guilty to organising it.

Protests in Hong Kong can only go ahead with the permission of authorities and rights groups have long criticised the use of unauthorised assembly prosecutions.

This week's trial caused controversy before it began. 

British lawyer David Perry, hired by the Hong Kong government to be the lead prosecutor, stepped down last month following withering criticism from both the UK government and British legal bodies over his decision to take the job.

In their opening statement on Tuesday, prosecutors accused the group of defying police instructions that day and encouraging crowds to march across Hong Kong's main island, bringing traffic disruption.

Since 2019, protests have been all but outlawed with authorities either refusing permission on security grounds or later because of the pandemic.

The rallies in 2019 often descended into clashes between riot police and a knot of hardcore participants, and posed the most concerted challenge to China's rule since the former British colony's 1997 handover.

The movement eventually fizzled out under the combined weight of exhaustion, some 10,000 arrests and the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities have since unleashed a broad crackdown and Beijing has imposed a new security law which criminalises much dissent.

China and Hong Kong's leaders say the law is needed to restore stability to the finance hub.

Critics counter that Beijing has shredded the liberties and autonomy it promised Hong Kong could maintain after the handover.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hong Kong Hong Kong Activists
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operation underway at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath, Uttrakhand on Tuesday. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan village grim as families lose hope
NDRF team carries out rescue operation after an overcrowded bus plunged into a canal in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| PTI)
Bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh; over 35 people dead
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp