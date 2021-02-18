STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Rashmi Samant resigns as Oxford Student Union President-elect after 'racism' controversy

In her apology that was published in ‘The Oxford Student’, Rashmi said that she acknowledged her shortcomings over the years. "I am willing to learn and apologize," she stated.

Published: 18th February 2021 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Rashmi Samant, an alumna of Manipal Institute of Technology, MAHE, who created history by winning the prestigious Oxford Student Union Presidency on February 11, has quit the post after she was embroiled in a controversy over her alleged insensitive comments on social media that some termed ‘racist’.

Though Rashmi reportedly posted those comments a long time back, pressure was mounted on her to apologize and quit from the post. The first ever Indian woman to occupy the post resigned on Tuesday.

Rashmi is a graduate student of MSc in energy systems at Linacre College, Oxford University. She ran for the post of Oxford SU President with four main priorities: decolonization and inclusivity, COVID interventions for all, access to quality mental health resources and decarbonizing the university.

The election saw 4,881 students cast 36,405 votes, an SU record as it was the highest voter turnout ever. Rashmi received 1966 of the 3708 cast for the position of President, more than all the other candidates combined, in a landslide victory. She had said she wanted to lobby with the University and Conference of Colleges to remove statues of people proven to be imperialist, including Christopher Codrington’s.

ALSO READ | Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union

Rashmi was active on Instagram and someone on the same platform noticed one of her old posts and objected to it. Subsequently, the 22-year-old decided to resign and head to India on vacation as she boarded a flight from Heathrow airport on Wednesday.

In a post about the Berlin Holocaust Memorial in 2017 that her critics objected to, Rashmi said, “The memorial *CASTS* a *HOLLOW* dream of the past atrocities and deeds…” In another post of herself outside a Buddhist temple in Malaysia, she had written “Ching Chang”, allegedly mocking Chinese students who thought it was an offensive term.

In her apology that was published in ‘The Oxford Student’, Rashmi said that she acknowledged her shortcomings over the years. "I am willing to learn and apologize," she stated. As she has resigned from the post of president, there will be a by-election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashmi Samant Oxford Student Union President Rashmi Samant resigns
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp