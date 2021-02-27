STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Onus rests with India': Days after talks of ceasefire, Pakistan PM Imran Khan rakes up Kashmir issue

India also said that it wants normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan but its position on key issues remains unchanged.

Published: 27th February 2021

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Days after the Director-General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan announced the implementation of the 2003 ceasefire, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan once again raked up the Kashmir issue.

Imran Khan tweeted, "I welcome restoration of the ceasefire along with the Line of Control (LoC). The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India. India must take necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand and right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination acc to UNSC resolutions."

"We also demonstrated to the world Pakistan's responsible behaviour in the face of India's irresponsible military brinkmanship, by returning the captured Indian pilot. We have always stood for peace & remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue," he further said in his tweet.

The United States, United Nations, and Hurriyat have all welcomed the reinforcement of the 2003 ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

India also said that it wants normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan but its position on key issues remains unchanged.

Imran Khan's raking up of the Kashmir issue is unlikely to go down well with India, as New Delhi has maintained that it is a bilateral issue and is ready to hold a dialogue only when Pakistan stops sponsoring terrorism.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not responded to Imran Khan's recent assertion as of now. 

