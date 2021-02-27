STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

We have highest stake in resolution of Rohingyas' return from Bangladesh to Myanmar: India at UNGA

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said that it must be ensured that the recent developments in the country do not impede the progress made so far.

Published: 27th February 2021 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Ambassador to UN Secretary TS Tirumurti

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India has emphasised the need for an early return of displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh to Myanmar, saying that it has the highest stake in resolving the issue since it is the only nation that shares a long border with both countries.

Speaking at the informal UN General Assembly meeting on Friday on the situation in Myanmar after the military staged a coup this month, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said that it must be ensured that the recent developments in the country do not impede the progress made so far and the international community must encourage and support positive steps.

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, who fled Myanmar facing military crackdown, often considered as "ethnic cleansing" by many rights groups. Myanmar doesn't recognise Rohingya as an ethnic group and insists that they are Bangladeshi migrants living illegally in the country.

Myanmar military seized the power on February 1, detaining the country's de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The military coup took place at a time when Bangladesh was spearheading a desperate campaign for safe return of some 1.1 million Rohingyas.

Tirumurti, addressing the issue of displaced persons from the Rakhine state of Myanmar, said that India has the highest stake in resolving the issue of repatriation of the displaced persons since it is the only country that shares a long border with both Bangladesh and Myanmar.

"We have continued to counsel our partners on the need for a balanced and constructive approach to this issue. For this, mobilisation of support for the developmental needs of the local people is crucial. India has been consistently encouraging stakeholders to find practical and pragmatic solutions," he said.

He emphasised the need for an early resolution of the issue of Rohingyas. Underscoring that a "collaborative and consensus-based approach" is key to arriving at a meaningful and practical outcome, Tirumurti said the international community must work to address the challenges that the concerned stakeholders continue to face so that this humanitarian problem is resolved in a timely manner.

"India will continue to work with both the governments of Bangladesh and Myanmar to enable the earliest return of displaced persons to their homes in the Rakhine State in a manner that is safe, speedy and sustainable," he said.

Commending Bangladesh for hosting over a million displaced persons in its territory, India said it is important for the international community to recognise and understand the humanitarian burden that Bangladesh continues to face and the efforts it has undertaken to ensure the well-being of the displaced persons.

"The international community must further support, financially and otherwise, efforts of the government of Bangladesh and also assist in ensuring that issues relating to radicalisation in the camps and other security challenges are addressed in an expeditious manner," Tirumurti said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TS Tirumurti UN General Assembly India at UNGA Rohingyas Rohingyas return
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp