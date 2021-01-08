STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way: Kayleigh McEnany on Capitol riots

While McEnany's statement to the press Thursday broke the White House's silence a day after the violence, Trump himself remained quiet.

Published: 08th January 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany arrives to deliver a statement at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says President Donald Trump's administration found the siege of the US Capitol to be "appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way."

But while McEnany's statement to the press Thursday broke the White House's silence a day after the violence, Trump himself remained quiet.

McEnany, for the first time, said that the White House was committed to the "orderly transition of power" to President-elect Joe Biden's incoming administration.

She also took pains to try to draw a distinction between the "violent rioters" and other Trump supporters who attended the president's rally in Washington just before the siege of the Capitol.

But McEnany took no questions.

And the impact of the statement would likely be muted, as Trump has long said that only he speaks for his White House.

The president has yet to condemn the violence that was meant to stop the congressional certification of Biden's victory.

The head of the union representing US Capitol Police is calling on the department's chief to resign, saying the Capitol riot "should never have happened."

Gus Papathanasiou said in a statement Thursday that a lack of planning led to officers exposed to violent protesters storming the Capitol.

He says officers lacked the backup and equipment needed to control rioters and argues that Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund must be replaced to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kayleigh McEnany Donald Trump Capitol Riots Capitol Violence US Riots
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eye-witness account: The violence Trump's supporters unleashed at US Capitol
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence : When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp