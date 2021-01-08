Former Pakistan PM Abbasi calls for elections to remove Imran Khan govt

By ANI

LONDON: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday called for elections to be held at the earliest to come out of prevailing crises in the country, reported Geo News.

Hitting out at the present incumbent Imran Khan-led government, he said, "The soon we get rid of the rulers, the better it is for the country. The experiment of sealing elections has failed and someone else is running the government, not the prime minister."

Presently, Abbasi is in London where he reportedly met PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, reported Geo News.

Abbasi conveyed PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif's message to his elder brother, said the sources. The two would likely have another meeting wherein they would discuss issues pertaining to the opposition's anti-government campaign and PML-N's strategy for the upcoming Senate session in his next meeting with Nawaz Sharif, said the sources.

"We are not scared of arrests. The Opposition will take part in Senate polls," he added.

Abbasi who is also the General-Secretary of the 11-parties alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has led demonstrations across Pakistan against the Imran-led government on the charges of corruption.

He also slammed Imran Khan for not going to Quetta to condole with the Mach victims where 11 Hazaras were killed in the coalfield. "It is beyond understanding why Imran Khan has not visited Quetta yet," he said.

Abbasi arrived in London last night after a visit to the United States where he had travelled to see his ailing sister. He would be staying in the city for at least two days before returning to Pakistan on January 12, reported Geo News.