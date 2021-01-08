STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Former Pakistan PM Abbasi calls for elections to remove Imran Khan govt

Presently, Abbasi is in London where he reportedly met PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, reported Geo News.

Published: 08th January 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday called for elections to be held at the earliest to come out of prevailing crises in the country, reported Geo News.

Hitting out at the present incumbent Imran Khan-led government, he said, "The soon we get rid of the rulers, the better it is for the country. The experiment of sealing elections has failed and someone else is running the government, not the prime minister."

Presently, Abbasi is in London where he reportedly met PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, reported Geo News.

Abbasi conveyed PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif's message to his elder brother, said the sources. The two would likely have another meeting wherein they would discuss issues pertaining to the opposition's anti-government campaign and PML-N's strategy for the upcoming Senate session in his next meeting with Nawaz Sharif, said the sources.

"We are not scared of arrests. The Opposition will take part in Senate polls," he added.

Abbasi who is also the General-Secretary of the 11-parties alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has led demonstrations across Pakistan against the Imran-led government on the charges of corruption.

He also slammed Imran Khan for not going to Quetta to condole with the Mach victims where 11 Hazaras were killed in the coalfield. "It is beyond understanding why Imran Khan has not visited Quetta yet," he said.

Abbasi arrived in London last night after a visit to the United States where he had travelled to see his ailing sister. He would be staying in the city for at least two days before returning to Pakistan on January 12, reported Geo News.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eye-witness account: The violence Trump's supporters unleashed at US Capitol
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence : When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp