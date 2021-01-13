STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New York judge's son arrested over Capitol riot, charged with four counts

Aaron Mostofsky, 34, is the latest of several supporters of the president to be charged over Wednesday's incursion which left lawmakers fearing for their lives.

Published: 13th January 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron Mostofsky, right, who is identified in his arrest warrant, walk down the stairs outside the Senate Chamber. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: The son of a New York judge was arrested Tuesday for participating in last week's violent rampage at the US Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump, prosecutors said.

Mostofsky was charged with four counts, including theft of government property, unlawful entry to a restricted building and disorderly conduct, according to the chargesheet.

Prosecutors allege that he stole a police riot shield and bulletproof police vest.

They cite photographs of Mostofsky, including on his Instagram page, which show him inside the Capitol with the shield and vest. He was also wearing fur and carrying a stick.

"I don't think 75 million people voted for Trump — I think it was close to 85 million," Mostofsky told the New York Post on the day of the storming.

"I think certain states that have been red for a long time turned blue and were stolen, like New York," he added.

Trump's campaign has lost dozens of court challenges in several states, with judge after judge saying they showed no evidence of any significant election fraud.

Democrat Joe Biden received seven million more votes than Trump, winning 306 Electoral College votes to 232 for the Republican incumbent.

Mostofsky faces up to ten years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge -- theft of government property. 

On Tuesday he appeared before a judge in Brooklyn who released him on bail pending certain conditions, including that he avoid political gatherings and not leave New York City without permission.

Mostofsky's father is Shlomo Mostofsky, a state Supreme Court judge in Brooklyn and a prominent figure in New York's Orthodox Jewish community.

Hundreds of people are facing arrest in connection with the rioting and some could be charged with sedition and conspiracy, Michael Sherwin, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia said Tuesday.

