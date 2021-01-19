STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop pandemic: Panel

The UN health agency convened its emergency committee on January 22, but did not characterise the emerging pandemic as an international emergency until a week later.

Published: 19th January 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

WHO said the organisation was looking at a range of other jabs. (Photo | AFP)

World Health Organization. (File Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: A panel of experts commissioned by the World Health Organisation has criticised China and other countries for not moving to stem the initial outbreak of the coronavirus earlier and questioned whether the UN health agency should have labelled it a pandemic sooner.

In a report issued on Monday, the panel led by former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark said there were lost opportunities to apply basic public health measures at the earliest opportunity and that Chinese authorities could have applied their efforts more forcefully in January shortly after the coronavirus began sickening clusters of people.

The reality is that only a minority of countries took full advantage of the information available to them to respond to the evidence of an emerging pandemic, the panel said.

The experts also wondered why WHO did not declare a global public health emergency sooner.

The UN health agency convened its emergency committee on January 22, but did not characterise the emerging pandemic as an international emergency until a week later.

At the time, WHO said its expert committee was divided on whether a global emergency should be declared.

One more question is whether it would have helped if WHO used the word pandemic earlier than it did, the panel said.

WHO did not describe the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic until March 11, weeks after the virus had begun causing explosive outbreaks in numerous continents, meeting WHO's own definition for a flu pandemic.

As the coronavirus began spreading across the globe, WHO's top experts disputed how infectious the virus was, saying it was not as contagious as flu and that people without symptoms only rarely spread the virus.

Scientists have since concluded that COVID-19 transmits even quicker than the flu and that a significant proportion of spread is from people who don't appear to be sick.

Over the past year, WHO has come under heavy criticism for its handling of the response to COVID-19.

US President Trump slammed the UN health agency for colluding with China to cover up the extent of the initial outbreak before halting US funding for WHO and pulling the country out of the organisation.

An Associated Press investigation in June found WHO repeatedly lauded China in public while officials privately complained that Chinese officials stalled on sharing critical epidemic information with them.

Although the panel concluded that many countries took minimal action to prevent the spread (of COVID-19) internally and internationally, it did not name specific countries.

It also declined to call out WHO for its failure to more sharply criticise countries for their missteps instead of lauding countries for their response efforts.

Last month, the author of a withdrawn WHO report into Italy's pandemic response warned his bosses in May that people could die and the agency could suffer catastrophic reputational damage if it allowed political concerns to suppress the document, according to emails obtained by the AP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
world health organization China coronavirus
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp