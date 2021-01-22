STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indonesia plane crash: Relatives of victims cast flowers into Java sea

The airliner's President Director Jefferson Irwin Jauwena hoped by visiting the location to help relatives accept what happened to their loved ones and ease their grief.

Published: 22nd January 2021 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

A relative throws flowers into the Java Sea where Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 crashed on Jan. 9 killing all of its passengers. (Photo | AP)

A relative throws flowers into the Java Sea where Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 crashed on Jan. 9 killing all of its passengers. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

THOUSAND ISLAND: Relatives of the crash victims on Friday prayed and threw flowers into the Java Sea where the Sriwijaya Air jet plunged into the water almost two weeks ago, killing all 62 people on board.

An Indonesian navy vessel took dozens of grieving relatives to the site.

Many people wept as they prayed and cast flower petals into the water, and officials from the navy, the search and rescue agency, and Sriwijaya Air employees threw wreaths into the sea.

The airliner's President Director Jefferson Irwin Jauwena hoped by visiting the location to help relatives accept what happened to their loved ones and ease their grief.

"We also do feel sad and lost. We lost our crew, they were part of our beloved Sriwijaya Air big family," he told reporters on board the navy ship.

"I, personally, feel so devastated by this accident."

The jet nosedived into the water minutes after taking off from Jakarta, the capital on January 9.

Searchers have recovered plane parts and human remains from an area between Lancang and Laki islands in the Thousand Island chain.

Those retrieval efforts ended Thursday, but a limited search is continuing for the missing memory unit of the cockpit voice recorder which apparently broke away from other parts of the device during the crash.

The flight data recorder, which tracks altitude and other parameters of the plane's flight, was recovered earlier, and investigators are working with Boeing and engine maker General Electric to review information from the device.

A team from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration is part of the investigation.

The 26-year-old Boeing 737-500 was out of service for almost nine months last year because of flight cutbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Regulators and the airline said it underwent inspections before resuming commercial flights in December.

Indonesia's aviation industry grew quickly after the nation's economy was opened following the fall of dictator Suharto in the late 1990s.

Safety concerns led the United States and the European Union to ban Indonesian carriers for years, but the bans have since been lifted due to better compliance with international aviation standards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indonesia Indonesia plane crash
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp