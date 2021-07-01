STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amazon says its carbon footprint grew 19 per cent last year

Amazon's carbon footprint has risen every year since 2018, when it first disclosed its carbon footprint, something employees had pushed the company to do.

Amazon packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Arizona

Representational image. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Amazon said Wednesday that its carbon footprint grew 19 per cent last year as it rushed to deliver a surge of online orders during the pandemic.

The online shopping behemoth said activities tied to its businesses emitted 60.64 million metric tons of carbon dioxide last year, the equivalent of burning through 140 million barrels of oil.

The Seattle-based company said that, while its carbon footprint grew, the amount of carbon it emitted for every dollar spent on the site fell 16per cent in 2020.

But the increase in its total carbon footprint shows how hard it is for a fast-growing company like Amazon to cut down on pollution.

The company has been buying up solar energy, making its gadgets out of recycled plastic and even renamed a Seattle hockey arena after its climate-change initiative.

However, Amazon depends on fuel-burning planes and trucks to ship billions of items around the world. In fact, it announced earlier this year that it would buy 11 jets to get packages to shoppers faster.

Amazon's emissions from fossil fuels soared 69per cent last year. There was some improvement.

Because more people stayed home and ordered online during the pandemic, the emissions from shoppers' drives to Amazon's grocer Whole Foods and its other physical stores fell 32per cent, the company said.

