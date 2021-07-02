Prince William, Prince Harry happily reunite at Princess Diana's statue unveiling event

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Prince William and Prince Harry were all smiles as they reunited for their late mother Princess Diana's statue unveiling event at Kensington Palace in London on Thursday.

Amid the ongoing royal tension, the brothers who were not on good terms with each other in recent years, joined the forces to honour their late mother on what would have been her 60th birthday.

"We remember her love, strength and character-- qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," William and Harry said in a joint statement.

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and legacy," the statement continued.

As per Page Six, the statue, which features Diana standing beside three children to represent her "generational impact," includes a paving stone engraved with the message, "There are the units to measure the worth of this woman as a woman regardless of birth. Not what was her station? But had she a heart? How did she play her God-given part?"

The guest list of the event was cut short to only 15 people due to the COVID-19 safety protocols. Among the guests, Diana's sisters- Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes, and her brother, Charles Spencer were also present.

In their statement, William and Harry thanked sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and garden designer Pip Morrison, who were also part of the guest list.

"Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive," the siblings said in a joint statement.

The Dukes' wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, were not in attendance, nor was Diana's ex-husband, Prince Charles, who was in Scotland, according to Page Six.

Diana, who was married to Charles from 1981 to 1996, tragically died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, at the age of 36. William was 15-year-old and Harry was 12-year-old at the time of Diana's death.