Bangladesh PM sends Haribhanga mangoes to PM Modi, Bengal and Tripura CMs

Published: 06th July 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 300 kilograms of Haribhanga mangoes as a gift to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, said Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Agartala on Monday.

On Monday, Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner, Agartala, presented the gift of mangoes to Biplab Deb on behalf of Sheikh Hasina.

"The Assistant High Commissioner handed over 300 KGs of Haribhanga mangoes sent from the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for the Chief Minister of Tripura to the latter at his office this afternoon. CM cordially thanked the Prime Minister for the gift," Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Agartala, Tripura wrote in a tweet.

Bangladesh Prime Minister has also sent 2,600 kgs of mangoes as gifts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Haribhanga variety of Mangoes were transported through the land border via the Benapole checkpoint. According to local media reports, the shipment arrived at the Benapole-Petrapole check post on the India-Bangladesh border last Sunday.

Reportedly, PM Hasina has sent mangoes for President Ram Nath Kovind also.

The Haribhanga variety of mango is grown in Bangladesh's Rangpur district.

