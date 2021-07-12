STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Five Indian sailors stranded in Iran, seek PM Modi's help to return home

In a video message the seafarers said that they were arrested from the Strait of Hormuz by the Iranian authorities on February 21, 2020 allegedly for smuggling of drugs.

Published: 12th July 2021 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Five Indian sailors stranded in Iran have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help them get back to India and act against agents who duped them in the name of giving employment abroad, informed the Indian World Forum on Monday.

In a statement, the President of the forum, Puneet Singh said: "I have received concerning and distress messages seeking assistance from five Indian seafarers who are stranded at Chabahar, Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iran for approximately two years."

The stranded Indian nationals are Aniket Sham Yenpure (29), Mandar Milind Worlikar (26), both from Maharashtra; Naveen Singh (26) from Uttarakhand, Pranav Kumar (22) from Bihar, and Thamizhselvan Rengasamy (30) from Tamil Nadu.

In a video message the seafarers said that they were arrested from the Strait of Hormuz by the Iranian authorities on February 21, 2020 allegedly for smuggling of drugs.

"We had been in jail almost 400 days in a fraud case. Despite being released on March 9, Iranian authorities have not given our passports and documents. We are facing difficulties," one of the men said in the video message.

"We are in very bad condition here. These agents duped us and send us. I request to the Indian government to act against them so that no one else will suffer what we are suffering here," they added.

The men further said that the captain of the vessel has testified before courts and the investigators repeatedly that he had masterminded the plot to smuggle narcotics and the five Indian seafarers had no role in it.

The sailors, including their families, have made repeated requests to the concerned authorities to provide appropriate assistance. However, their appeals have not been examined and considered in detail.

On March 8, 2021, the local court in Chabahar had found them innocent, and ordered their immediate release.

"These seafarers have not only been duped by their respective Recruitment & Placement Services Agents in India who in collusion with their International partners promised them hefty pay jobs in Gulf but also each of them has been extorted to the tune of Rs 500,000 as charges towards arranging overseas employment. They have been fooled and cheated at large as they were assured of employment with shipping companies in United Arab Emirates etc but on the contrary they were diverted midway to Iran and directed to join an Iranian employer who has not even paid a single remuneration to them till date," said the statement further.

The sailors have also been threatened with dire consequences by their recruitment and placement services agents including their partners for lodging any complaint against them with competent authorities, the statement further said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian sailors in Iran PM Modi Iran
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp