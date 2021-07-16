Small Russian plane makes forced landing after engine fails

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: A small Russian passenger plane made an emergency landing Friday in Siberia after experiencing engine failure, emergency officials said, adding that none of the 18 passengers and crew members aboard suffered serious injuries.

Soon after the An-28 plane disappeared in the Tomsk region in western Siberia, rescue helicopters spotted it in a field.

The plane landed with its gear extended but overturned.

A video from the site showed it lying upside down.

Emergency officials said helicopters were flying the passengers and crew to the city of Tomsk.

Officials initially said the plane carried 17 people and had updated the number to 19 before they revised it again.

The crew made an emergency landing after one of its two engines failed, Russian news reports said.

The An-28 is a small short-range, Soviet-designed turboprop used by many small carriers across Russia and some other countries.

The plane belongs to the local SiLA airline and was flying from the town of Kedrovoye to Tomsk.

Authorities launched an investigation of whether the airline had complied with regulations.

The flight crew hadn't reported any problems before the plane disappeared, but the plane's emergency beacon activated during the flight, signaling that the aircraft had made a forced landing or crashed.

The incident comes 10 days after another Russian plane crashed while preparing to land in bad weather on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East, killing all 28 people on board.

The investigation into the crash of the An-26 plane is ongoing.