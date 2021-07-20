STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Canada extends ban on incoming Indian passenger flights till August 21

Starting August 9, 2021, Canada has planned to allow entry to American citizens and permanent residents, who are currently residing in the United States and have been fully vaccinated.

Published: 20th July 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 11:42 AM

The government intends to open Canada's borders to travellers who have completed the full course of vaccination with a Government of Canada-approved vaccine.

(Representational Photo | PTI)

By ANI

OTTAWA: The government of Canada, in a statement on Monday, July 19, 2021, announced to open its borders for international travel from September 7, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Canadian government has also announced that it is extending the ban on incoming passenger flights from India for another month due to the Delta variant of COVID-19. The ban, which was imposed on April 22 when India was witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, was set to expire on July 21, but will now remain in place until August 21, Global News Ca reported.

In the first step, starting August 9, 2021, the government has planned to allow entry to American citizens and permanent residents, who are currently residing in the United States and have been fully vaccinated.

This strategy will allow the government to continue monitoring variants of concern in Canada and vaccine effectiveness. Using these layers of protection, the Government of Canada can monitor the COVID-19 situation in the country, respond quickly to threats, and guide decisions on restricting international travel, the statement said.

The government intends to open Canada's borders to any fully vaccinated travellers who have completed the full course of vaccination with a Government of Canada-accepted vaccine at least 14 days prior to entering Canada and who meet specific entry requirements, the Canadian government informed in a statement.

"Subject to limited exceptions, all travellers must use ArriveCAN (app or web portal) to submit their travel information. If they are eligible to enter Canada and meet specific criteria, fully vaccinated travellers will not have to quarantine upon arrival in Canada."

Climate change sees birth of 1,200 lakes in the Swiss Alps

