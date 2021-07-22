STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Canada witnessing rise in Islamophobia: PM Justin Trudeau

Canadian Parliament unanimously voted in favour of a motion calling for a national summit on Islamophobia in June.

Published: 22nd July 2021 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)

By ANI

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Islamophobia has been fed by populism and the politics of division, adding that Canada is witnessing a rise in hatred against Muslims.

"There are politicians who have been stoking hatred and division that we as a government have been pushing back against," said Trudeau in an interview with Global News on Monday. The Canadian government is hosting a national summit on Islamophobia on Thursday.

Canadian Parliament unanimously voted in favour of a motion calling for a national summit on Islamophobia in June, following the attack in London, Ontario, that killed four members of a Muslim family as they were out for an evening walk. "We are seeing a rise in Islamophobia right across the country," said Trudeau in the Global News interview.

"Those Edmonton women who were attacked for wearing a hijab weren't impacted by 21. They're being impacted by a larger intolerance and hatred and division that is present right across Canada and present right around the world."

Recently, Quebec provincial government passed a bill that bars the wearing of religious symbols by some public service workers in positions of authority, including teachers and police officers while on the job. Reacting to Quebec's Bill 21, Trudeau said that while he disagrees with the bill, it is up to the people of Quebec to challenge the legislation in court if they feel it is infringing on their rights.

"The federal government isn't the dad to the provinces. The Constitution lays out areas of jurisdiction where we are watching very closely what happens," says the Prime Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justin Trudeau Islamophobia Canada Canada Muslims
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp