STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Over 40 people injured in Peru earthquake

The earthquake has also caused damage to the infrastructure, a number of residential buildings, and temples.

Published: 31st July 2021 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LIMA: At least 41 people were injured after a strong earthquake hit northwestern Peru, the Piura region's health department said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 reportedly occurred in northwestern Peru at 12:10 local time (17:10 GMT) on Friday. The epicenter was 36 kilometers (22 miles) deep and located near the city of Sullana.

"At the moment, 35 people have been injured in the city of Sullana, two of them seriously," the local health authorities said.

According to the local RPP radio, six more people were injured in the regional capital of Piura. The majority of the victims, about 20 people, have already been released from hospitals, the news said.

The earthquake has also caused damage to the infrastructure, a number of residential buildings, and temples.

President Pedro Castillo has arrived in the affected region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
peru earthquake
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp