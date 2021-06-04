STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian in Singapore fined, banned from driving for hurting woman in accident

Published: 04th June 2021 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Driving

For representational purposes

By PTI

SINGAPORE: An Indian permanent resident in Singapore was fined USD 2,258 and banned from driving for six months on Friday for causing a road accident in which a woman sustained a spinal fracture and a sprained knee.

Baskar Sambantham, 44, pleaded guilty to one charge of causing grievous hurt to the pedestrian by a negligent act, reported Channel News Asia.

He was fined 3,000 Singapore dollars (USD 2,258) and banned from driving for six months for failing to keep a proper lookout at a Housing Block car park and side-swiped the woman, causing her to fall and sustain a spinal fracture and a sprained knee.

For causing grievous hurt by a negligent act, Baskar could have been jailed up to two years and fined up to 5,000 dollars (USD 3,763), or both.

The court heard that Baskar was driving out of a parking lot near Block 101, Tampines Street 11 on April 3, 2019.

At the same time, the victim, a 58-year-old woman, was heading to a bus stop on her way to work. She intended to cut across the car park to reach the bus stop. It was raining and Baskar did not notice the woman while he was making a right turn.

His car came close to her and she put out her hands to protect herself, but the car hit her thigh and she spun and fell to the ground. Baskar stopped his vehicle and alighted.

The woman was diagnosed at a hospital with a spinal compression fracture and a knee sprain, and given 46 days of hospitalisation leave. Her husband lodged a police report.

The prosecutor sought a fine of at least 4,000 dollars (USD 3,010) and a driving ban of at least a year. Baskar's lawyer asked for a fine of 2,000 dollars (USD 1,505) and a six-month driving ban instead.

The defence lawyer said it was raining heavily at the time of the accident and Baskar was driving slowly at a speed of about 10 kmh. Despite the heavy rain, the victim was not walking at the sheltered path but instead crossed the road in the car park.

The prosecutor responded that there was no evidence on Baskar's speed at the time. The judge said a "short" driving ban would suffice to remind Baskar to exercise greater care. He also noted that Baskar had provided immediate assistance at the scene.The victim's medical bills were paid by her insurer and her employer, the court heard.

