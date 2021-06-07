STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

AI Centre of Excellence led by Indian-American honoured in US

Krishna, originally from Kerela, serves as the practice leader and director of Enterprise Solution Services for the AL-CoE, formed in December last year.

Published: 07th June 2021 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

AI, Artificial Intelligence

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

HOUSTON: The Texas Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence (AI-CoE) led by Indian-American Krishna Kumar Edathil has received the state innovation of the year award as part of the 2021 StateScoop 50 National Awards.

Krishna, originally from Kerela, serves as the practice leader and director of Enterprise Solution Services for the AL-CoE, formed in December last year.

He was given the additional responsibility of leading State's Artificial Intelligence initiative after his efforts to put Texas in the A category of National Cloud Digital surveys.

Texas was in B in 2018.

The centre under his leadership helps state and local governments use Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to foster digital transformation and improve efficiency.

"We are so excited to receive recognition for this truly innovative initiative that utilises technology to improve government processes," Department of Information Resources (DIR) Executive Director and State of Texas Chief Information Officer Amanda Crawford said in a statement.

"I'm very proud of the work that the AI-CoE team has done in the past six months. The response we have received from state agencies and now StateScoop shows the center's success," Crawford said.

Krishna, who emigrated to the US in 2000, said: "We are developing use cases and success stories in all towers of artificial intelligence and are offering a growing portfolio of training to our customers.

"We believe this will provide immediate benefit to Texas' public sector and help retain talent as well as attract a new generation of state government workforce".

The AI-CoE, a public-private partnership that offers free AI skills training to state information technology leaders, received the state innovation of the year award from the Scoop News Group as part of the 2021 StateScoop 50 National Awards.

It is one of the nine recipients of the State IT Innovation of the Year Award, which are among those StateScoop honoured for "the most innovative and influential projects in state government and the people with the passion and drive to advance the use of digital technology inside state agencies."

Nominations for the awards opened in February, and the website received thousands of nominations of leaders and projects for the awards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AI CoE Krishna Kumar Edathil
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp