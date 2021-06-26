STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Knife attack in Germany's Wuerzburg leaves several dead, suspect held

It was unclear how many people were killed or injured in the attack in a central part of the Bavarian city.

Published: 26th June 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Police officers secure the crime scene in central Wuerzburg, Germany, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)

Police officers secure the crime scene in central Wuerzburg, Germany, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: A man armed with a long knife killed an unspecified number of people and injured others in the southern city of Wuerzburg Friday before being shot by police and arrested, German authorities said.

It was unclear how many people were killed or injured in the attack in a central part of the Bavarian city.

Videos posted on social media showed pedestrians surrounding the attacker and holding him at bay with chairs and sticks.

A woman who said she had witnessed the incident told German RTL television that the police then stepped in.

"He had a really big knife with him and was attacking people," Julia Runze said.

"And then many people tried to throw chairs or umbrellas or cellphones at him and stop him." The police then approached him and I think a shot was fired, you could hear that clearly."

Police spokeswoman Kerstin Kunick said officers were alerted around 5 pm to a knife attack on Barbarossa Square in the center of the city.

Bavaria's governor Markus Soeder expressed shock at the news of the attack.

"We grieve with the victims and their families," he wrote on Twitter.

Police said on Twitter that there was no danger to the population.

They declined to immediately provide further information and urged social media users to refrain from speculation.

Bavaria's top security official, Joachim Herrmann, was on his way to Würzburg, a city of about 130,000 people located between Munich and Frankfurt.

ALSO WATCH | Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Germany knife attack Germany crime
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp