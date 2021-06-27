STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Passenger train derailed in Pakistan's Sindh, no casualties reported

According to the local police, the truck stopped over the crossing and some moments later was hit by the train's engine.

Published: 27th June 2021 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

SINDH: A passenger train derailed in Sindh's Sanghar district on Sunday after hitting a truck. However, no casualties were reported.

The collision occurred between Rehman Baba Express and a truck trawler at Khudabad railway crossing near Tando Adam, reported The Express Tribune.

According to the local police, the truck stopped over the crossing and some moments later was hit by the train's engine.

The train applied emergency brakes due to which one of its carriages derailed. The train was transporting passengers from Karachi to Rawalpindi. The truck was not laden with a container, reported The Express Tribune.

"The truck has been confiscated and police is searching the driver to arrest him for his criminal negligence and disregard for observing rules and norms at level crossings," The Nation quoted Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Hanif Gul as saying.

He added that an FIR would be lodged and recovery of claims be made against the truck driver.

Earlier, the collision occurred in the Ghotki District when a Millat Express train -- headed from Karachi to Sargodha -- derailed, and another train, the Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi, hit the Millat Express. More than 65 people were dead, while over 100 were injured after two trains collided in Ghotki district.

The train accident took place after a welding joint of the up track's right side broke, causing 12 coaches of the Millat Express to crash onto a down track.

In March this year, Lahore-bound Karachi Express had derailed in Sindh province. Later, a probe launched under the federal government inspector of railways (FGIR) had blamed the "poor condition of the track" for the accident in which a woman was killed and 13 others sustained injuries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pakistan Pakistan train accident Sindh train accident
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp