Passenger train derailed in Pakistan's Sindh, no casualties reported

By ANI

SINDH: A passenger train derailed in Sindh's Sanghar district on Sunday after hitting a truck. However, no casualties were reported.

The collision occurred between Rehman Baba Express and a truck trawler at Khudabad railway crossing near Tando Adam, reported The Express Tribune.

According to the local police, the truck stopped over the crossing and some moments later was hit by the train's engine.

The train applied emergency brakes due to which one of its carriages derailed. The train was transporting passengers from Karachi to Rawalpindi. The truck was not laden with a container, reported The Express Tribune.

"The truck has been confiscated and police is searching the driver to arrest him for his criminal negligence and disregard for observing rules and norms at level crossings," The Nation quoted Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Hanif Gul as saying.

He added that an FIR would be lodged and recovery of claims be made against the truck driver.

Earlier, the collision occurred in the Ghotki District when a Millat Express train -- headed from Karachi to Sargodha -- derailed, and another train, the Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi, hit the Millat Express. More than 65 people were dead, while over 100 were injured after two trains collided in Ghotki district.

The train accident took place after a welding joint of the up track's right side broke, causing 12 coaches of the Millat Express to crash onto a down track.

In March this year, Lahore-bound Karachi Express had derailed in Sindh province. Later, a probe launched under the federal government inspector of railways (FGIR) had blamed the "poor condition of the track" for the accident in which a woman was killed and 13 others sustained injuries.