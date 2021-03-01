Nepal's Army Chief receives first dose of India made COVID-19 vaccine

By ANI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's Chief of Army Staff, Purna Chandra Thapa on Monday received his first dose of the Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccine.

Nepal last month received the second shipment of one million doses of the coronavirus vaccines. The AstraZeneca vaccine is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) under the name Covishield.

Nepal began its nationwide inoculation drive after receiving the first one million Covishield vaccines following the emergency use approval in January.

The second lot of vaccines would be used to inoculate people above 60 years of age, which is 8.73 per cent of Nepal's population, in the vaccination drive that will begin on March 7.

India, under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries.