STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Yemen Huthi rebels claim responsibility for strikes targetting Saudi Arabia, threaten new attacks

Huthi fighters have intensified operations against the kingdom as airstrikes by the Saudi-led military coalition pound rebel positions in the north of Yemen.

Published: 01st March 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Fighters loyal to Yemen's Huthi rebels chant slogans at the funeral of fellow combatants killed in battles with Saudi-backed government troops on Feb 28. (Photo | AFP)

Fighters loyal to Yemen's Huthi rebels chant slogans at the funeral of fellow combatants killed in battles with Saudi-backed government troops on Feb 28. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

SANAA: Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels on Sunday claimed missile and drone strikes that targeted neighbouring Saudi Arabia overnight and threatened more attacks, as fighting in the grinding civil war escalates.

Huthi fighters have intensified operations against the kingdom as airstrikes by the Saudi-led military coalition pound rebel positions in the north of Yemen, in a bid to stop their offensive to seize the government's last northern stronghold of Marib.

Years of war have already pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

Saudi Arabia -- which has been backing the Yemeni government against the rebels since 2015 -- said Saturday it thwarted a Huthi missile that targeted Riyadh.

"The operation was carried out with a ballistic missile and 15 drones... targeting sensitive areas in the enemy's capital of Riyadh," said Huthi spokesman Yahya al-Saree, according to the rebels' Al Masirah TV channel.

"Our operations will continue and will expand as long as the aggression and siege on our country continues."

Fragments of the missile scattered over several Riyadh neighbourhoods, damaging at least one home but no casualties were reported, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television said.

AFP correspondents in the Saudi capital reported hearing multiple loud explosions, with state television footage showing the night sky light up with a bright flash.

Separately, the coalition said it had intercepted six Huthi drones targeting the kingdom, including the southern cities of Khamis Mushait and Jizan. 

Saree on Sunday claimed those attacks as well, warning residents in the region to "stay clear from all military airports and sites".

- 'Catastrophe' -

The United States said Sunday it "strongly condemns" the Huthi attacks on population centers in Saudi Arabia.

"These attacks threaten not only innocent civilians but also prospects for peace and stability in Yemen," said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

The Huthis have escalated cross-border attacks on the kingdom even after the United States delisted the rebels as terrorists, reversing a decision by the administration of former president Donald Trump.

The designation had been widely criticised by aid organisations, who warned it would hamper their efforts to alleviate a humanitarian crisis in Yemen. 

US President Joe Biden halted support to Saudi offensive operations in Yemen's war, which he called a "catastrophe" that "has to end".

But he has also reiterated US support for Saudi Arabia in defending its territory.

On Sunday, in the latest violence in Yemen, five civilians, including a child, were killed when their home was destroyed in a bombardment near the strategic rebel-held Red Sea port of Hodeida.

The warring sides traded blame over who was responsible, with the government accusing Huthis of firing a mortar bomb and the rebels saying the explosion was caused by twin airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition.

Alongside the cross-border attacks, the Huthis are pressing ahead with an offensive to seize the government-held Marib region, where some of the country's richest oil fields are found.

Hundreds of fighters from both sides have been killed in recent ferocious fighting, government sources say.

The Huthis control most of the country's north and the government has been struggling to defend Marib province and the city, which lies some 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the rebel-held capital Sanaa. 

Yemen's conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions, according to international organisations, sparking what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The UN on Monday hopes to raise $3.85 billion at a donor conference to support millions of civilians and prevent famine in the country.

In an interview with AFP Sunday, UN Development Programme country director, Auke Lootsma, urged the international community to "rally around Yemen and come forward with a great number of pledges that will help us to prevent a widespread famine".

He warned as well that with the infrastructure damage caused by the conflict, Yemen is now witnessing "the worst development crisis in the world" and risks becoming an "unviable state".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yemen Saudi Arabia Huthi rebels
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp