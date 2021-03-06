STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Boeing CEO David Calhoun waived pay but gets stock benefits worth USD 21 million

The aerospace giant struggled last year with the continuing fallout from two deadly crashes involving its 737 Max jetliner and a downturn in demand for planes because of the pandemic.

Published: 06th March 2021 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Boeing CEO David Calhoun

Boeing CEO David Calhoun (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

WASHNGTON: Boeing CEO David Calhoun declined a salary and performance bonus for most of last year but still received stock benefits that pushed the estimated value of his compensation to more than USD 21 million, according to a regulatory filing Friday.

The aerospace giant struggled last year with the continuing fallout from two deadly crashes involving its 737 Max jetliner and a downturn in demand for planes because of the pandemic. Boeing lost nearly USD 12 billion and announced plans to cut about 30,000 jobs through layoffs and attrition.

Calhoun, who became CEO in January 2020, received USD 269,231 in salary for the period before he disavowed his salary in March. He also got USD 289,715 in other compensation, mostly perks such as the use of company planes, retirement benefits and home-security expenses.

But most of Calhoun's compensation - valued by Boeing at more than USD 20 million - came in the form of stock benefits that will vest in the next few years, assuming he remains CEO.

Those grants include USD 7 million worth of stock for returning the Max to service after it was grounded in 2019, USD 10 million worth of shares to compensate for pay he left behind at his previous job at The Blackstone Group, and USD 3.5 million in long-term incentive awards.

All would vest over the next three years. Calhoun (63) was a longtime Boeing board member before being named CEO after the firing of Dennis Muilenburg in December 2019. The Chicago-based company filed its proxy statement ahead of its April 20 annual shareholder meeting, which will be conducted online.

Shareholders will elect 10 directors. Pension funds in New York and Colorado are suing current and former board members and executives, including Calhoun and Muilenburg, in a Delaware state court. The funds accuse directors of lax safety oversight during the development of the 737 Max and after the first of two crashes that killed 346 people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David Calhoun Boeing Boeing CEO salary Boeing stock benefits
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp