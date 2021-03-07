STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Pakistan Navy men killed, one injured in attack in Baluchistan

Published: 07th March 2021 03:15 PM

gun, fire arms, attack, gunman

Image used for representation

By PTI

KARACHI: Unidentified gunmen attacked a vehicle carrying security forces, killing two personnel of the Pakistan Navy and injuring another in the coastal district of Gwadar in the restive Baluchistan province.

The Pakistan Navy vehicle came under indiscriminate firing on Saturday while travelling from Ganz to Jewni in Gwadar district.

As a result of the firing, two personnel of the Pakistan Navy were killed and another man was injured, an official said.

The deceased naval personnel were identified as Sohail, a sailor, and Noman, a barber.

The injured was identified as Raza.

Soon after the incident, the security forces rushed to the scene of the attack and took the injured to the hospital.

Assistant Commissioner Gwadar retired Captain Athar Abbas said the area where the attack took place has been cordoned off, but no one has been arrested so far.

The attack comes just two days after a roadside bomb killed five labourers and injured four others in the Tandori area near Sibi in the province.

Terrorists and separatists belonging to the outlawed outfits regularly attack security personnel, convoys and labourers from other provinces in the restive province which is the hub of the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

 

Pakistan Navy Gwadar Baluchistan
