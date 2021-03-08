STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Italian police arrest Algerian for aiding 2015 Paris attacker

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of participating in a terror organization and is believed to have belonged to the Islamic State group

Published: 08th March 2021 05:23 PM

People line up to lay flowers in front of the French embassy in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, for the victims of the Paris attacks on Friday. | AP

By Associated Press

MILAN: Italian police on Monday arrested a 36-year-old Algerian in the southern city of Bari on suspicion of supporting coordinated attacks in Paris that killed 130 people in November 2015.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of participating in a terror organization and is believed to have belonged to the Islamic State group, national police said in a statement. The suspect was not identified by name.

He is believed to have supplied falsified documents to the terrorists who launched coordinated attacks against the Bataclan nightclub, five cafes in central Paris, and the Stade de France in the Paris suburb of St. Denis.

