STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

World viewership of Harry, Meghan Markle interview nearly 50 million

The estimate of 49.1 million viewers in 17 countries is sure to rise. Not all of the ratings are in, and CBS licensed the interview to air in more than 80 territories, the network said.

Published: 10th March 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

A man watches a phone screen showing an interview of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, by Oprah Winfrey. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Worldwide viewership of Oprah Winfrey's interview with British royals Prince Harry and Meghan is up to nearly 50 million people — and counting — as CBS quickly scheduled a Friday night rerun for anyone who missed it the first time.

The estimate of 49.1 million viewers in 17 countries is sure to rise. Not all of the ratings are in, and CBS licensed the interview to air in more than 80 territories, the network said.

In the United States, the interview was seen by 17.8 million people on CBS, the Nielsen company said. It aired a night later in Britain, where ITV said it had 13.3 million viewers, a huge number for a smaller country.

CBS said the interview will be shown again Friday, from 8 to 10 p.m.

It was still a topic of conversation on Tuesday. In Britain, former CNN personality Piers Morgan quit the “Good Morning, Britain” program following a furor over comments he made criticizing the Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. He was dressed down by the show's weather forecaster and stormed off the set.

Winfrey's talk was the rare interview to exceed the hype. CBS had originally set aside 90 minutes for the broadcast but, after the interview actually took place, bumped it up to two hours.

The success is likely to have reverberations for the industry, perhaps most immediately bolstering broadcast television's case that it is still a potent force for showing big events.

It might also have networks looking for more big-name interviews. They used to be a staple of prime-time broadcast television, but are seen much less frequently now. Some of the big names that used to chase such interviews, like Diane Sawyer and Barbara Walters, have stepped away from the business.

Powered by Winfrey and royals, CBS won the week with an average of 6 million viewers in prime time. ABC had 3.5 million, NBC had 3.2 million, Fox had 2.5 million, Univision had 1.3 million, Ion Television had 1.1 million and Telemundo had 1 million.

Fox News Channel led the cable networks, averaging 2.37 million viewers in prime time. MSNBC had 1.88 million, TNT had 1.41 million, CNN had 1.25 million and HGTV had 1.11 million.

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race with an average of 9.3 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 7.5 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.5 million.

For the week of March 1-7, the top 20 programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. “Oprah with Meghan & Harry,” CBS, 17.81 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 10.04 million.

3. “NCIS,” CBS, 9.61 million.

4. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.9 million.

5. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.71 million.

6. “FBI,” CBS, 7.37 million.

7. “911,” Fox, 6.41 million.

8. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.36 million.

9. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.3 million.

10. “Equalizer,” CBS, 5.87 million.

11. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.74 million.

12. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” ABC, 5.72 million.

13. “Magnum, P.I.,” CBS, 5.63 million.

14. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 5.59 million.

15. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 5.34 million.

16. “American Idol,” ABC, 5.29 million.

17. “Mom,” CBS, 5.28 million.

18. “B Positive,” CBS, 5.07 million.

19. “The Bachelor,” ABC, 4.74 million.

20. NBA Basketball: NBA All-Star Game, TNT, 4.67 million.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harry Meghan interview Oprah Winfrey
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp