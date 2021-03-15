STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 vaccine is safe, says AstraZeneca and UK regulator

The interventions come as the Netherlands became the latest country to suspend the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine after some reports of blood clotting.

Published: 15th March 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The vaccines produced by Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca to protect against COVID-19 are safe and there is no evidence to suggest that the jabs are the cause behind blood clots as reported in some European countries, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical major and the UK's medicines regulator have said.

The interventions come as the Netherlands became the latest country to suspend the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which also has a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India, after some reports of blood clotting.

It follows the Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria, Denmark, Norway and Iceland all pausing the administration of the vaccines as a precautionary measure after concerns raised around thrombotic events or clots.

"Around 17 million people in the EU and UK have now received our vaccine, and the number of cases of blood clots reported in this group is lower than the hundreds of cases that would be expected among the general population," said Ann Taylor, Chief Medical Officer at AstraZeneca.

"The nature of the pandemic has led to increased attention in individual cases and we are going beyond the standard practices for safety monitoring of licensed medicines in reporting vaccine events, to ensure public safety," she said.

The company said that safety is of "paramount importance" and the company is continually monitoring the safety of its vaccine.

"A careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union (EU) and the UK with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country," it said.

So far across the EU and UK, there have been 15 events of DVT and 22 events of pulmonary embolism reported among those given the vaccine, based on the number of cases the company has received as of March 8.

This, it is said, is much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines.

The stance has also been backed up by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), with people being urged to carry on receiving their jabs.

"We are closely reviewing reports but given the large number of doses administered, and the frequency at which blood clots can occur naturally, the evidence available does not suggest the vaccine is the cause," said Dr Phil Bryan, MHRA Vaccines Safety Lead.

"People should still go and get their COVID-19 vaccine when asked to do so," he said.

He explained that blood clots can occur naturally and are not uncommon and that the reports of blood clots received so far are not greater than the number that would have occurred naturally in the vaccinated population.

"The safety of the public will always come first. We are keeping this issue under close review but the available evidence does not confirm that the vaccine is the cause," he added.

More than 24 million people in the UK have now received the first dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines currently being offered in age-wise cohorts by the National Health Service (NHS).

All adults over-56 and those in vulnerable medical categories are being encouraged to book their jabs to protect against the deadly virus.

