STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Court says Japan's ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional

More than a dozen same-sex couples filed lawsuits in district courts across Japan in 2019 seeking recognition of gay marriage.

Published: 17th March 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Supporters hold the 'unconstitutional decision' flag as they are pleased with the Sapporo District Court's decision that it is unconstitutional to not allow same-sex marriage in Sapporo. (Photo | AFP)

Supporters hold the 'unconstitutional decision' flag as they are pleased with the Sapporo District Court's decision that it is unconstitutional to not allow same-sex marriage in Sapporo. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Japan's failure to recognise same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, a court ruled Wednesday, in a landmark first verdict on the issue that was welcomed with joy by campaigners.

More than a dozen same-sex couples filed lawsuits in district courts across Japan in 2019 seeking recognition of gay marriage. Japan is the only Group of Seven nation that still does not recognise the unions.

In the first ruling on the lawsuits, a court in northern Japan's Sapporo rejected a request for damages of one million yen ($9,000) per person for plaintiffs who argued they were being denied the same legal rights as heterosexual couples.

But the verdict rules that the failure to provide ways for same-sex couples to "enjoy even a part of the legal effects that arise from marriage... violates article 14" of the constitution, which says that "all of the people are equal under the law".

"I couldn't hold back my tears. The court sincerely gave its thorough attention to our problem and I think it issued truly a good decision," a male plaintiff told reporters outside the courthouse.

The verdict said however that it would not uphold the damages demand as lawmakers may have struggled to legislate on the issue.

Still, lawyers for the plaintiffs, surrounded by rainbow flags, held up a sign outside the court declaring the ruling "a huge step towards equality in marriage".

Opposition lawmaker Kanako Otsuji, one of the few Japanese politicians who is openly LGBT, said in a tweet that she was "truly, truly happy" about the verdict.

"With this ruling, I urge the Diet, as the legislative branch of the government, to deliberate a proposed amendment to the civil code to make same-sex marriage possible," she wrote.

'Partnership' certificates

Japan's constitution stipulates that "marriage shall be only with the mutual consent of both sexes".

The government says this means same-sex marriage is "not foreseen" in the constitution or civil law.

But lawyers for the plaintiffs and other legal experts counter that there is nothing in the constitution that would prohibit same-sex marriage.

They argue the language of the 1947 post-war constitution is only meant to ensure equality between prospective spouses and prevent forced marriages.

There are currently 14 couples, including the three whose case was before the Sapporo court, who have filed suits over the issue of same-sex marriage, according to the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper.

Historically, Japan was broadly tolerant of homosexuality, with documented cases of samurai warriors during feudal times having male lovers.

But as Japan industrialised and modernised from the late 19th century, Western prejudices against homosexuality were increasingly adopted.

In a landmark advance in 2015, Tokyo's bustling Shibuya district started issuing symbolic "partnership" certificates to same-sex couples.

Some other local governments have followed suit, and corporate Japan is also showing signs of moving toward recognising same-sex couples.

But not all gay couples in Japan live in areas with such certificates, meaning they can be prevented from visiting loved ones in hospitals or refused tenancy because their relationship is not legally recognised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
same-sex marriage unconstitutional Japan court
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp