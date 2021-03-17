STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Three COVID-19 patients die in Dhaka Medical College fire

Including the dead, there were 14 patients at the ICU facility at the time of the fire.

Published: 17th March 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

DHAKA: Three COVID-19 patients died in a fire at the Intensive Care Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) here on Wednesday, according to media reports.

"The fire broke out at the COVID-19 dedicated ICU facility on the third floor of DMCH's new building at around 8 am," Zia Rahman from the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FS&CD) headquarters told the Dhaka Tribune.

All the deceased -- Kazi Golam Mostafa, 63, Abdullah Al Mahmud, 48, and Kishore Chandra Roy, 68 -- were on ventilator support.

"After being informed, five firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze. The fire had caused dense smoke inside the facility. We had to break the windows to let the smoke out and rescue the patients. Fortunately, the other ICU patients were safely evacuated," he added.

Including the dead, there were 14 patients at the ICU facility at the time of the fire.

DMCH, Director, Md Nazmul Haque said the patients were evacuated to the critical wards in an adjoining building.

"Three patients died during the evacuation," he said.

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire either started in one of the multi-para patient monitors or a high-flow nasal cannula machine.

The FS&CD headquarters has set up a four-member team to probe the fire.

A finding report will be submitted in 15 days.

Speaking to The Daily Star newspaper, Nazmul said:"The ICU has been badly damaged.

It will take time to resume operations.

" Founded in 1946, the Dhaka Medical College Hospital saw a similar fire accident in its emergency department on January 7 this year.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Dhaka fire
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp