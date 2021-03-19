STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mauritius receives consignment of Made in India COVID-19 vaccines

According to the latest update of the COVID count by the Johns Hopkins, Mauritius on Friday recorded 762 confirmed infections and 10 deaths.

Officials of the Indian High Commission in Mauritius receive 200,000 doses of vaccine

Officials of the Indian High Commission in Mauritius receive 200,000 doses of vaccine. (Photo| Twitter/ @HCI_PortLouis)

By ANI

PORT LOUIS: In an unified attempt to free the world of coronavirus, India on Friday handed over to Mauritius a commercial supply of 200,000 doses of Covaxin vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative. "Commercial supply of 200,000 doses of 'Made in India' vaccines was handed over to Mauritius in a restricted ceremony today fighting the pandemic together," India in Mauritius tweeted.

In a tweet, Zouberr Joomaye, Senior Advisor to Prime Minister of Mauritius and Chairman of the National Vaccination Committee for COVID-19, said: "Covaxin landed in Mauritius this morning and handed it over to the Minister of Health. Thanks to the prompt intervention of PM Pravind Jugnauth, PM Narendra Modi and Singla High Commissioner."

According to the latest update of the COVID count by the Johns Hopkins, Mauritius on Friday recorded 762 confirmed infections and 10 deaths. Earlier this month, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Jugnauth entered the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) with Mauritius.

Bharat Biotech, COVAXIN has demonstrated 81 per cent interim efficacy in preventing COVID-19.Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. 72 countries have already received vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme. Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Srilanka, and Myanmar are among many countries that were aided by India during the pandemic.

