Pakistan Cabinet approves highly expensive prices for COVID-19 vaccines

The price for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has been fixed at PKR 8,449 for two doses and for China's CanSino Biologics vaccine at PKR 4,225 per jab.

Published: 22nd March 2021 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

A nurse prepares to inoculate a volunteer with Russia's Sputnik-V COVID vaccine at a clinic in Moscow

For representational purposes

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet in Pakistan has approved the highly expensive prices recommended by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for COVID-19 vaccines imported by private companies.

The price for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has been fixed at Pakistani rupee (PKR) 8,449 for two doses and for China's CanSino Biologics vaccine at PKR 4,225 per jab, reported Geo News citing sources.

The DRAP had earlier recommended fixing the prices of coronavirus vaccines ordered by private companies as opposed to having no cap on prices. The sale prices of both vaccines were approved by the Cabinet on Sunday through a summary circulation.

According to sources, DRAP took the decision regarding the price of the vaccine during an emergency meeting convened by the regulatory authority, reported Geo News. This comes as Pakistan is going through a third COVID-19 wave, reporting over 3,400 cases on a daily basis.

According to ARY News, Pakistan recorded 3,669 fresh infections and 20 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of active cases in Pakistan is 33,070. The positivity ratio was recorded at 8.43 per cent on Sunday. 2,423 patients are in critical condition across the country.

