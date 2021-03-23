STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guatemala City airport closed as volcanic ash coats planes

The 8,373-foot (2,552 meters) volcano, just 30 miles (50 kilometres) south of Guatemala's capital, has been active since early February.

Published: 23rd March 2021 09:05 PM

Pacaya volcano blows a cloud of ash, viewed from San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala

Pacaya volcano blows a cloud of ash, viewed from San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GUATEMALA CITY: A shift in wind blew ash from an eruption at the Pacaya volcano over Guatemala City on Tuesday, and authorities closed the airport as ash coated planes and planes parked at the terminal.

Civil Aviation Director Francis Argueta did not say how long the closure would last.

Tourists frequently hike up to visit Pacaya's peak, but those trips have been temporarily cancelled.

Pacaya has a clear view of the nearby Volcano of Fire, which erupted in 2018, emitting a fast-moving avalanche of super-heated muck that killed at least 110 people and left about 200 missing. Pacaya had an explosive blast in 2010 that killed a reporter and two local people.

