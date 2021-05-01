STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India added to Ireland's mandatory Covid-19 quarantine list from May 4

Published: 01st May 2021 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Visitors arrive at Dublin Zoo which reopened to the public as Ireland took a new step to relax its Covid lockdown, in Dublin, Ireland

Visitors arrive at Dublin Zoo which reopened to the public as Ireland took a new step to relax its Covid lockdown, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: India is among the five countries that will be added to Ireland's mandatory hotel quarantine list from Tuesday, the Irish government has announced.

Besides India, the other countries that have been added to the list for mandatory quarantine from May 4 are Georgia, Iran, Mongolia and Costa Rica.

"Travel to Ireland from specific designated states is now subject to mandatory hotel quarantine. This must be pre-booked in advance of travel," according to an official statement on Friday.

The passengers are required to pre-pay for their stay during the quarantine period.

According to the Department of Health, it is an offence to travel to Ireland without making the booking in advance, without reasonable excuse.

The arrangements will apply to any passenger who has been in any of these countries in the previous 14 days, even if only transiting through one of these countries and even if remaining airside.

These arrangements also apply to any passenger who is travelling on to Northern Ireland, the statement said.

"It is important to note that the list of designated states will be subject to change at short notice and passengers are required to check the list before travelling to Ireland, to be sure of their obligations," it said.

Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 4 lakh new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 32-lakh mark, according to date updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

