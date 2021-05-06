STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia approves single-dose version of Sputnik V vaccine

Russia started human trials of Sputnik Light in January, and the studies are still ongoing, according to official records.

Published: 06th May 2021 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrives at Kosice Airport, Slovakia.

Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Russian authorities gave regulatory approval on Thursday to a single-dose version of the country's Sputnik V vaccine, arguing that the move could accelerate the process of achieving herd immunity against the coronavirus.

Named Sputnik Light, the new version is identical to the first dose of the two-dose Sputnik V and has yet to complete the advanced testing needed to ensure its safety and effectiveness in line with established scientific protocols.

Russia started human trials of Sputnik Light in January, and the studies are still ongoing, according to official records.

Sputnik Light is the fourth domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine approved in Russia.

Commenting on the decision to authorize it for use, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, "It's nice to know that this range of tools (against COVID-19) is expanding."

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said authorising a fourth jab will help speed up the process of forming herd immunity against the virus.

Most scientists believe at least 70% of a population needs to be immunised to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19, but the exact threshold is still unknown.

Russia faced criticism last year for authorising Sputnik V before advanced trials had even started and for offering it to medical workers while those trials were underway.

ALSO WATCH:

The criticism was blunted by a study published in February in the British medical journal The Lancet, which said the vaccine appeared safe and 91% effective against COVID-19 based on a trial involving about 20,000 people in Russia.

Two other Russian vaccines -- EpiVacCorona and CoviVac -- also received regulatory approval before completing large-scale testing.

No data on the efficacy of the vaccines has been released.

Despite having several vaccines available and being one of the first countries to start immunizing its population, Russia is currently lagging behind a number of nations in terms of its vaccination rates.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, 13.4 million people in Russia, or just 9% of Russia's population of 146 million, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, while 9.4 million -- 6% of the population -- have been fully vaccinated.

Experts have questioned whether Russia will be able to meet the government's targets of vaccinating 30 million people by mid-June and nearly 69 million by August.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sputnik Vaccine Russia's COVID 19 Vaccine
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ramesh Mishra
    THE PRIME MINISTER
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp