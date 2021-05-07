STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan faces criticism for his remarks over foreign service officers

Addressing the envoys virtually on Wednesday, Khan showed anger at what he called 'shocking callousness' of Pakistani diplomats abroad towards fellow Pakistanis.

Published: 07th May 2021 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has come under criticism for accusing the country's foreign service officers of harboring "colonial mindset" and "callousness" while appreciating their Indian counterparts.

Addressing the envoys virtually on Wednesday, Khan showed anger at what he called 'shocking callousness' of Pakistani diplomats abroad towards fellow Pakistanis.

He also accused them of having a "colonial mindset" in their dealing with Pakistani nationals.

Khan said, "Indian embassies are more proactive in bringing investments -to their country and they also provide- better services to their citizens".

At least three former foreign secretaries of Pakistan took strong exception to Khan's remarks.

"Deeply dismayed at the unwarranted criticism of the Foreign Ministry," tweeted Tehmina Janjua, the first woman foreign secretary in the history of Pakistan.

She said that Khan's remarks showed a lack of understanding of the Foreign Service.

"There seems to be a woefully inadequate understanding of Embassies' consular work, the acute resource constraints, and the role of multiple departments which (are not) under the control of Ambassadors," she said.

Former foreign secretary Salman Bashir also joined Janjua in defending the Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP).

"Sir respectfully, your ire and critique of the foreign ministry and envoys are misplaced. Usual services to the community are essential in the domain of other departments that handle passports and consular attestation etc. Yes, the missions should keep their doors open," he tweeted.

Bashir said that the FSP and the Foreign Office have always delivered and it deserves encouragement and support.

"Public critique demoralizes the best and brightest. Pakistan needs functional institutions. That is where we need to focus. Do set up a task force to come up with positive recommendations," he said.

Bashir was especially angry at Khan's appreciation of India foreign service for serving their nationals abroad.

"Indian media rejoices over PM's critique of the FSP and approbation of Indian Foreign Service. What a comparison!" tweeted Bashir.

Jalil Abbas Jilani, another former foreign secretary joined the chorus to oppose Khan's remarks.

"Hon PM sir, wish you were properly briefed about working of Missions. Services like attestation of degrees, marriage certificates, licenses etc are referred to HEC (Higher Education Commission), Interior or Provincial government for verification. You don't get a timely response. Hence delays. Blaming envoys unfair," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Dawn newspaper reported that the prime minister's comments led to angst and demoralization among the officers of the foreign service.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imran Khan Pakistan PM
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp