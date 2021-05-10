STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK Parliament watchdog probes funding of PM Boris Johnson's Caribbean 2019 holiday

Johnson's official spokesperson said on Monday that the UK Prime Minister "transparently declared the benefit in kind in the Commons register of interests" and followed the rules "throughout".

Published: 10th May 2021 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson | AP

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The UK's parliamentary watchdog is investigating the funding of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's holiday to the Caribbean island of Mustique in 2019 which was declared as a benefit in kind last year, it emerged on Monday.

Kathryn Stone, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards who oversees the Code of Conduct for members of Parliament, is listed as looking into the trip he took with fiancee Carrie Symonds following his general election win in December 2019.

"Registration of interest under Category 4 of the Guide to the rules [visits outside the UK] in 2020," reads the listing next to the UK Prime Minister's name, related to all current under-investigation cases under the House of Commons Code of Conduct and Guide to the Rules.

Johnson has previously declared he received accommodation worth 15,000 pounds, covered by businessman David Ross, and Downing Street maintained that all transparency requirements were met.

ALSO READ | UK lowers COVID-19 alert level from 'rising exponentially' to 'general circulation'

Johnson's official spokesperson said on Monday that the UK Prime Minister "transparently declared the benefit in kind in the Commons register of interests" and followed the rules "throughout".

Ross, a donor to Johnson's Conservative Party and co-founder of the Carphone Warehouse business, had triggered some confusion when he said he did not pay for the trip to the private island, which is part of St.

Vincent and the Grenadines archipelago.

He later clarified that he had "facilitated" the accommodation for Johnson and therefore it covers the benefit in kind declaration.

The Opposition Labour Party reacted to the news of the watchdog's investigation to level further allegations of "sleaze" against the ruling party.

"The public have a right to know who paid for Boris Johnson's luxury Caribbean holiday and the renovation of his flat," said Deputy Leader Angela Rayner.

"Most importantly, we need to know what these donors were promised or expected in return for their generosity," she said.

The latest development comes as the Electoral Commission recently launched a formal investigation into the funding of Johnson's Downing Street flat refurbishments, which have also been at the centre of a row over whether donations to the ruling Conservative Party were involved in it.

Johnson has maintained he has paid for the refurbishments himself and there is no controversy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boris Johnson UK
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp