STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Resting place of Hindu philanthropist Sir Ganga Ram in Pakistan to be reopened after 10 years

The Samadhi of Sir Ganga Ram is located close to the Taxali Gate of the old city of Lahore in Punjab province.

Published: 13th May 2021 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Sir Ganga Ram samadhi in Lahore

Sir Ganga Ram samadhi in Lahore. (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)

By PTI

LAHORE: The final resting place of the prominent Hindu philanthropist and top architect Sir Ganga Ram in Lahore will be reopened for the public later this month after authorities took back the land illegally occupied by some people for 10 years, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Samadhi of Sir Ganga Ram is located close to the Taxali Gate of the old city of Lahore in Punjab province. It was closed for visitors for the past one decade since it was illegally occupied by a group of people.

"We have taken back the possession of the occupied land from the group of people and launched restoration of Sir Ganga Ram's Samadhi. It will be opened for the public later this month after completion of restoration work," said Fraz Abbas, the Deputy Director of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

He said an art gallery will also be opened showcasing the work of the great architect. "Local Hindus would be invited to its inauguration ceremony after completion of the restoration work," he said.

Born in 1851 in Mangtanwala near Nankana Sahib, some 65 kilometers from Lahore, Rai Bahadur Ganga Ram was a civil engineer and an architect by profession. He made extensive contributions to the urban fabric of Lahore, capital of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Sir Ganga Ram joined the Government College Lahore in 1869 before Thompson Engineering College at Roorkee, in 1871 to complete his engineering. Sir Ganga Ram designed the building of the Lahore High Court, Aitchison College, Hailey College of Commerce, Lahore Museum, Mayo School of Arts which is now known as the National College of Arts (NCA), the General Post Office building and the Albert Victor Wing of the Lahore Mayo Hospital.

Sir Ganga Ram had donated land for the construction of a hospital in Lahore. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital was established in 1921 in Mozang area of Lahore. He died in 1927 in London at the age of 76.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sir Ganga Ram Sir Ganga Ram samadhi Evacuee Trust Property Board Lahore Samadhi
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp