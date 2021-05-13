STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Xiaomi's removal from US blacklist 'beneficial': Chinese Commerce ministry

Xiaomi, a Beijing-based company known for its value-for-money smartphones and smart devices, was added to a Defense Department blacklist in January this year.

Published: 13th May 2021 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

An advertisement for Xiaomi is displayed at a subway station in Hong Kong

An advertisement for Xiaomi is displayed at a subway station in Hong Kong. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

HON KONG: China's commerce ministry on Thursday welcomed the removal of Xiaomi Corp from a US government blacklist, a day after the US reversed a ban on US investments in the smartphone maker that was imposed under former President Donald Trump.

"China has always believed that removing sanctions and restrictions and stopping suppression of Chinese companies will benefit China, the United States, and the world," Gao Feng, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce, said at a news briefing on Thursday.

Xiaomi, a Beijing-based company known for its value-for-money smartphones and smart devices, was added to a Defense Department blacklist in January this year in the last few days of the Trump administration, which accused it of links to China's military.

US investors were ordered to divest their stakes held in Xiaomi by November. In response, Xiaomi sued the US government over the ban, demanding to be removed from the list. It denies having any links with China's People's Liberation Army.

On Wednesday, a US court filing said that the US Department of Defense will remove Xiaomi from the blacklist after the two parties reached an agreement, media reports said. A Xiaomi spokesperson said that the company was paying close attention to the issue.

The company's Hong Kong-listed shares fell nearly 2.9 per cent Thursday, a day after gaining 6% on news of it was being removed from the US blacklist.

Under the Trump administration, Chinese technology companies such as drone maker DJI and telecommunications equipment supplier Huawei were put on a trade blacklist out of concerns such companies might be security risks.

US companies and individuals are banned from dealing with companies on such lists or in some cases must seek special permission in advance.

Companies like Huawei and DJI have both denied that they send any data to China, although China hawks say that such companies may be obliged to assist espionage efforts as stipulated in China's national intelligence law.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Xiaomi Corp Chinese Commerce ministry Gao Feng Xiaomi US blacklist US China tensions
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp