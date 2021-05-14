STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sheikh Hasina congratulates Assam's new CM; says state can reap benefits from Bangladesh's growth trajectory

Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Monday sworn-in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam.

Published: 14th May 2021 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma as the new Chief Minister of Assam and invited the state to reap benefits from the neighbouring country's growth trajectory in view of the warm relations shared with India.

Sarma was on Monday sworn-in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam.

"PM #SheikhHasina invited Indian State of Assam to reap benefits from #Bangladesh's growth trajectory in view of warmth-depth-diversity of BD-Ind relationships while congratulating @himantabiswa as new CM of Assam and wishing him success in leading his pluralistic state," Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh, said in a tweet.

In his response to the tweet, Sarma said that he highly values and cherishes the good wishes of Prime Minister Hasina.

"Assam is committed to pursue the vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi who recently said while in Bangladesh. Let India and Bangladesh move forward together. We shall continue to gain mutually," Sarma said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi visited Bangladesh in March on his first trip to a foreign country since the COVID-19 outbreak and held extensive talks with Hasina.

Both Prime Ministers held a tete-a-tete which was followed by delegation-level talks.

"Both the talks were marked by great warmth and cordiality.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations, based on deep historical and fraternal ties, which reflect an all-encompassing bilateral partnership based on equality, trust and understanding that transcends even a strategic partnership," according to a joint statement issued after the meeting.

The two sides signed five MoUs covering areas such as connectivity, commerce, information technology and sports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India not only country to be taken by surprise by Covid: Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert
A transgender beneficiary recieves COVID- 19 vaccine dose, during a vaccination drive organised by All Assam Transgender Association, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)


Centre to supply 1.92 crore free Covid vaccines to states, UTs this month

People wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Despite vaccine assurance, Centre has huge task ahead
An inundated road at Chellanam in Kochi following heavy rain. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)
COVID, flood and monsoon diseases: Myriad challenges lie ahead for Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in five districts (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Cyclone Tauktae: Central Water Commission predicts severe flood situation in Kerala, TN
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp