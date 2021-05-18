STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Canadian national of Sri Lankan origin sentenced to 32 months for smuggling immigrants

Published: 18th May 2021 10:07 AM

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A Sri Lankan-origin Canadian national on Monday was sentenced to 32 months in prison on charges of smuggling undocumented immigrants from Sri Lanka into the US for financial gains.

Sri Kajamukam Chelliah, aka Mohan, in his February guilty plea admitted to conspiring with others to facilitate the travel of undocumented immigrants from Sri Lanka through Haiti, Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Bahamas to the United States from on or about July 1, 2019, through on or about October 10, 2019.

Federal prosecutors said during the course of the conspiracy, Chelliah worked with other human smugglers, arranging housing and transport for undocumented immigrants en route to Canada through the United States.

Chelliah arranged for the individuals to be transported from the airport in Port Au Prince, Haiti, to a hotel where he housed and provided them with food.

He then arranged for transportation by boat from Haiti to Turks and Caicos Islands, then to the Bahamas, and then by boat to Miami, Florida.

Chelliah accompanied the individuals, including travelling with them by boat during their journey.

The actions undertaken by Chelliah and co-conspirators in furtherance of their smuggling activities were done in exchange for payment, the US Department of Justice claimed.

