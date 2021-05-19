STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Terrorism reminder to UNSC why epicentres of radicalisation must not be allowed, says EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar underlined the strong and deep solidarity between India and Africa, saying it reflects the bonding of the Global South.

Published: 19th May 2021

Jaishankar

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India said on Wednesday that problems of terrorism and instability faced by Africa, like the rest of the world, are a reminder to the UN Security Council why epicentres of radicalisation must not be allowed to operate with impunity.

Addressing a UN Security Council open debate on 'Peace and Security in Africa: addressing root causes of conflict while promoting post-pandemic recovery in Africa' under China's Presidency of the 15-member Council, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the initiative for an open debate on peace and security in Africa that addresses root causes of conflict while promoting post-pandemic recovery is a timely one.

"Like the rest of the world, Africa too faces problems of terrorism and instability. It is a reminder to this Council why epicentres of radicalisation must not be allowed to operate with impunity," Jaishankar said.

"India's support to Africa is expressed through our peacekeeping presence in South Sudan, Somalia, Abeyi, Western Sahara and Democratic Republic of Congo," Jaishankar said, adding that India endorses the call of the Secretary General for a mandate under Chapter VII to support African counter-terrorism operations with sustained financing, including through assessed contributions.

Jaishankar underlined the strong and deep solidarity between India and Africa, saying it reflects the bonding of the Global South.

While New Delhi's close collaboration is expressed through the India-Africa Forum Summit, in the G77 and the Non-Aligned Movement, Jaishankar said the close ties are more evident in the United Nations itself than elsewhere.

He termed as regretful Africa's exclusion from the permanent membership of the Security Council.

"It is a matter of continuing regret for us that the voice of Africa is not given its proper due in its most pivotal institution. Our support for the Common African Position, as stated in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, is sincere and unambiguous," he said, underlining the need for the issue of reformed multilateralism to be given utmost priority.

The African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government (C-10) is a Committee setup by the African Union (AU) with mandate to advocate and canvass the African Common Position on UN Security Council reform.

The African Common Position, also known as Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, is named after a valley in Swaziland where the agreement was made by African Leaders in 2005, before it was adopted at an Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union in Addis Ababa.

The Consensus underscores Africa's goal to be fully represented in all decision making organs of the UN particularly the Security Council.

It consists of the claim of two additional seats in the category of the non-permanent members and two seats in the category of permanent members with same rights, privileges and obligations accorded to the current permanent members of UNSC, including the right to veto, according to the African Parliamentary Alliance for UN Reforms website.

TAGS
UN Security Council Jaishankar Africa terrorism
