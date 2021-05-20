STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Diana was tricked into 1995 TV interview, says report; BBC issues apology

BBC director-general Tim Davie said the corporation "accepts Lord Dyson's findings in full" and offered a "full and unconditional apology".

Published: 20th May 2021 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Late Princess Diana (Photo | AP)

Late Princess Diana (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Journalist Martin Bashir tricked princess Diana into giving an explosive BBC television interview where she lifted the lid on her troubled marriage to Prince Charles, an independent report concluded on Thursday.

Retired senior judge John Dyson said Bashir commissioned faked bank statements then showed them to the princess' brother to persuade her to appear.

"By behaving as described... Mr Bashir acted inappropriately and in serious breach" of the corporation's own editorial guidelines on "straight dealing", he added.

Questions have long been asked about how Bashir persuaded Diana to talk on the BBC's flagship "Panorama" programme in November 1995, which was watched by a record 22.8 million people and won a string of television awards.

In it, she famously said "there were three people" in her marriage -- her, Charles and his long-time mistress and now wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, and also admitted adultery.

Bashir, now 58, was little-known at the time of the interview but went on to have a high-profile career on US television networks, interviewing stars such as Michael Jackson.

He returned to work for the corporation as religion editor until he stepped down last week, citing ill health, just hours before Dyson's report was submitted to BBC bosses.

A previous BBC inquiry had cleared Bashir of wrong-doing. But Dyson called that internal probe "flawed and woefully ineffective".

In particular, it did not ask Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, for his version of events, Dyson said, lambasting it for failing to scrutinise Bashir's actions properly.

"If they had been able to test Mr Bashir's account by asking him to comment on Earl Spencer's detailed account, it is very unlikely that they would have believed him and concluded that he was an 'honest and an honourable man'," he wrote.

- Full apology -

The Daily Telegraph earlier suggested the report's findings could be comparable to phone-hacking revelations at the News of the World tabloid, which forced its closure.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said the corporation "accepts Lord Dyson's findings in full" and offered a "full and unconditional apology".

The broadcaster also said it was handing back the awards the programme won for the interview.

Bashir also apologised, saying the faking of the bank statements was "an action I deeply regret". 

But he maintained it had "no bearing whatsoever on the personal choice by Princess Diana to take part in the interview".

Davie also said the princess was "keen on the idea of an interview with the BBC".

But he added: "It is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect. We are very sorry for this." 

"Clear failings" had been identified, he added, but said the BBC now had "significantly better processes and procedures" than at the time.

"The BBC should have made greater effort to get to the bottom of what happened at the time and been more transparent about what it knew," Davie added.

Diana and Charles formally divorced in 1996. She died aged 36 in a high-speed car crash while being chased by paparazzi photographers in Paris the following year. Charles married Camilla in 2005.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diana interview 1995 Diana interview BBC Prince Charles Journalist Martin Bashir
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp