Amazon adds Pakistan to its sellers' list 

After being added to the list, Pakistani merchants will be able to sell their products on the platform with ease.

Published: 21st May 2021 05:36 PM

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: E-commerce giant Amazon has added Pakistan to its sellers' list making Pakistani entrepreneurs eligible to sell on the platform, the Commerce Ministry announced on Friday.

The ministry said that Pakistani manufacturers would gain access to a worldwide e-commerce platform with Amazon and it would open up a new chapter of the supply chain where Pakistani manufacturers could sell directly to customers.

"This marks the accomplishment of a milestone of the National e-Commerce Policy, and is the outcome of sustained engagement with Amazon since the last quarter of 2019," it said.

"The listing will encourage manufacturers to work back from customer needs, design new products, offer high quality at competitive prices and also access new market segments," it said.

The ministry said that Eric Broussard, Vice President, Amazon International Seller Services, said in his message that by connecting with and forming part of the global e-Commerce network, "an excellent opportunity has been created for Pakistani entrepreneurs".

"We are excited to announce that as of today, Pakistani entrepreneurs are eligible to sell on Amazon. We are eager to work with Pakistan's dynamic business community, including small and medium-sized sellers, and help connect them with customers around the globe," he said.

Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood said that the Ministry of Commerce will continue discussions in the Focus Group for Amazon to further guide Pakistan's business community to make the best use of this opportunity.

"In order to reap full benefits, a lot of hard work has to be done in training, quality assurance, improvement in logistics, payment systems, customer relationship management etc.," he said.

Pakistan remained off Amazon's list of sellers despite the company's presence in neighbouring India, and Pakistani retailers wishing to sell their products on the marketplace would register their companies from other countries.

However, it will take time to fully utilise it as reportedly, the Ministry of Commerce initially shared the names of only 38 exporters with Amazon for registration.

