STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

BBC to review editorial practice in wake of Diana interview scandal

The BBC rehired Bashir as Religion Editor in 2016, when questions had already been asked about his conduct, saying the post was filled after a competitive interview process.

Published: 24th May 2021 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Late Princess Diana

Late Princess Diana (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The BBC Board on Monday announced a review of its editorial policies after an independent inquiry into its 1995 interview with Diana, the Princess of Wales, concluded last week that the media house had fallen short of 'high standards of integrity and transparency'.

The inquiry by Lord John Dyson concluded that journalist Martin Bashir, who left the BBC recently, used "deceitful behaviour" to land the world exclusive over 25 years ago and that an internal BBC investigation a year later had covered it up.

In an official statement, the BBC Board admitted failures and said: 'audiences had a right to expect better".

"As a board we believe that the BBC is a different organisation today, with different and stronger governance, as well as improved processes," the statement read.

"Nevertheless, Lord Dyson's report speaks to historic failings of oversight and these should be reflected upon. We must not just assume that mistakes of the past cannot be repeated today  we must make sure that this is the case," it said.

"As such, we think it is right that we review the effectiveness of the BBC's editorial policies and governance in detail," it added.

ALSO READ | Shamed BBC journalist apologises over Diana interview

The review will be undertaken by a group of non-executive board directors, led by Sir Nick Serota- senior independent director of the BBC.

It will look at "oversight of editorial practices", the culture of the BBC, and assess the "robustness and independence of whistleblowing processes", and report to the BBC Board in September.

The review will also identify "lessons to be learned" from the Dyson inquiry, which found Bashir had faked bank statements designed to suggest Princess Diana was under surveillance to win the trust of her brother Earl Spencer, and eventually gain access to the princess for the 1995 'Panorama' interview.

The BBC rehired Bashir as Religion Editor in 2016, when questions had already been asked about his conduct, saying the post was filled after a competitive interview process.

Bashir, a 58-year-old Pakistani-origin journalist, who has stood by his interview and claimed the fake documents had no bearing on it, has since resigned from the BBC on health grounds.

The new inquiry will also look into his employment history and his rehiring process.

The 'Panorama' interview featured Princess Diana giving an explosive account of her marriage to Prince Charles, famously saying "there were three of us in this marriage".

Her sons - Princes William and Harry - have since issued separate statements condemning the methods deployed for the interview, two years before Diana died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diana interview scandal BBC
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp