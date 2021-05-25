STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal opens fifth diplomatic mission in China

The establishment of the Consulate General in Chengdu would help promote all-round exchanges and bilateral cooperation.

Published: 25th May 2021 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

China Flag

China flag. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal has inaugurated its fifth diplomatic mission in China with the opening of its Consulate General Office in the southwestern city of Chengdu, as the two neighbouring countries stepped up their bilateral relations.

With the consulate office in the capital of Sichuan province, Nepal has now established the most number of diplomatic missions in China, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Apart from its embassy in Beijing, Nepal has offices of the consulate general in Lhasa, capital of Tibet, Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong province and in Hong Kong, the Special Administrative Region of China.

Ambassador of Nepal to China Mahendra Bahadur Pandey and Vice-governor of the Sichuan Provincial People's Government Li Yunze jointly inaugurated the Consulate General's plaque in Chengdu on Monday.

Pandey said trust, understanding and good neighbourliness were the key features of Nepal-China ties since ancient times and the two countries supported one another in peace, prosperity and development.

The establishment of the Consulate General in Chengdu would help promote all-round exchanges and bilateral cooperation as well as contribute to further enhancing the friendly relations between Nepal and China, he said.

Sichuan Vice Governor Li said the establishment of the Nepalese mission in Chengdu would facilitate the promotion of trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges between the two neighbouring countries.

Nepal and China established diplomatic relations on August 1, 1955.

China opened its Embassy in Kathmandu in July 1960 and Nepal opened its Embassy in Beijing in September 1961.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal China Relation Nepal Government China Government
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp