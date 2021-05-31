STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Belarus diversion, another Ryanair plane redirected to Berlin over 'potential threat'

German air traffic control warned the crew of the Dublin-Krakow flight of the potential threat on Sunday, Ryanair said in a statement, without elaborating.

Published: 31st May 2021 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Federal police inspect a Ryanair aircraft after the unscheduled landing of the plane at the Berlin International Airport in Schoenefeld near Berlin, Germany, Monday, Mai 31, 2021.

Federal police inspect a Ryanair aircraft after the unscheduled landing of the plane at the Berlin International Airport in Schoenefeld near Berlin, Germany, Monday, Mai 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: A Ryanair flight from Ireland to Poland diverted to Berlin after the crew were warned of a “potential security threat” on the plane, the airline said Monday.

German air traffic control warned the crew of the Dublin-Krakow flight of the potential threat on Sunday, Ryanair said in a statement, without elaborating. It said the captain followed procedures and diverted to Berlin, the nearest airport.

Passengers were taken off the plane “to facilitate extensive security checks of passengers and all baggage,” the airline said. Once they were cleared, passengers were flown to Krakow on a spare plane after a seven-hour delay.

German federal police said early Monday morning that their deployment was finished, but declined to give details of what led to it, news agency dpa reported. A search of the plane found nothing untoward.

