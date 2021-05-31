STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UAE extends suspension on flights from India till June 30

The ban was initially imposed on April 25, after a surge in COVID-19 cases in India.

flight, air plane, planes

For representational purposes (Photo | Ashitha Jayaprakash, Online Desk)

By PTI

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday extended the suspension of passenger flights from India till June 30 to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement posted on its website on Sunday, Emirates, the flag carrier of the UAE, said, it has suspended passenger flights from India effective April 24 until June 30.

"Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE," it said.

However, "UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID-19 protocols will be exempt for travel," the statement said.

Emirates had earlier announced that the flight suspension would continue till June 14.

